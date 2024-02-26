Hunter start-ups to benefit from $275m net zero manufacturing fund

Hunter-based start-up companies stand to benefit from a $275 million government funding package designed to promote net zero manufacturing opportunities.
The Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative will support workers, small businesses, manufacturers and innovators to take advantage of the energy grid's transformation.
And several Hunter clean-tech start-ups will play a key role in the economy's transition.
Melt Ventures, a Hunter-based hardware accelerator, has supported several start-ups go from idea to global scale production in recent years.
MGA Thermal, Allegro Energy and Refilled are among its major success stories.
Melt chief executive Trent Bagnall said he was hopeful that start-ups that had previously been supported through Melt would now successfully apply for funding from the Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative.
"What I'm going to suggest is we that we take those companies that we have accelerated as part of Round One (investment) and have them apply independently," he said.
"Based on the reading that I've done, that seems to be applicable, because it's all about the technical readiness levels and the commercial readiness index."
The Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative will focus on areas that are aligned to the opportunity areas identified through the NSW Decarbonisation Innovation 2023 Study, released by the Office of Chief Scientist and Engineer.
This includes future energy systems and storage, transportation, built environment, biomanufacturing, power-fuels including hydrogen and agricultural technologies.
"There are incredible opportunities for small, medium and large businesses to be a part of this," Climate Change and Energy minister Penny Sharpe said.
"These grants are all about ensuring NSW manufacturing is part of this revolution. They will lead to new secure, long-term jobs that are good for the planet but also build wealth in local communities and give NSW security and sovereignty of the renewable energy supply chain."
Mr Bagnall said he was keen to see greater coordination across the Hunter's new energy projects.
"We are really proud that the Hunter is becoming the centre of this energy transition. One of the things that the Melt is trying to do is coordinate all of the precincts that are starting to gain momentum," he said.
"We want the Hunter to be a super precinct."
"What does each of those precincts see as its superpower? And then how do we amplify all of their individual superpowers to get the best outcome? Not just for the hunter, but for the nation as well?"
