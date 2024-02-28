Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wests captain calling time on career as club eyes new era in first XI

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 29 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures from Newcastle Herald archives

BRAD Aldous has been a mainstay of the Wests' bowling attack for over a decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.