Wests captain calling time on career as club eyes new era in first XI

BRAD Aldous has been a mainstay of the Wests' bowling attack for over a decade.
And alongside the likes of James King, Joseph Price, Josh Emerton, Andrew Shakespeare, Aaron Wivell - the Rosellas have enjoyed a successful period recently in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
Aldous, now captain and essentially the last one left from that core group, is preparing to call time on his career at the end of 2023-2024.
"I guess it's the end of an era," Aldous, 31, told the Newcastle Herald.
Wests have put themselves in the mix during the previous six summers - claiming two major premierships (2017-2018, 2020-2021), three minors and four Tom Locker Cup one-day titles.
Saturday sees them start against Belmont at Harker Oval in the last round of this campaign, both sides out of contention but a flashback to a thrilling grand final at the same venue three seasons ago.
"Every ball at the ground was deafly silent [during last-wicket partnership of 35 chasing 107] ... very fond memories," the former Newcastle representative said.
"It [T20 trophy] is the only one we haven't won ... so it would be nice," Aldous said.
King and Price are both poised to make appearances while former paceman Jeremy Nunan returns from Sydney.
