Police find a second body in aftermath of tragic Teralba unit fire

Police say they have found a second body in aftermath of a horrific unit fire at Teralba.
The tragic discovery came after officers, who have had trouble accessing the scene due to the significant structural damage to the property, found the first body late on Thursday, February 29.
A police spokesperson confirmed on Saturday morning, March 2, that neither body had been formally identified as forensic officers were still struggling to access the scene on Railway Street, Teralba.
The fire broke out in the small hours of Thursday morning, and prompted a large-scale emergency response. About 50 firefighters were called the scene just after 4am, where they confronted by an "extreme fire", a spokesperson for the state's Brigade told the Newcastle Herald.
On Friday afternoon, detectives combed the scene in an effort to find what caused the fire, though said in a statement on Saturday that inquiries were ongoing. The first body was found on Thursday night before the second was discovered at some point on Friday, March 1.
The Herald understands Dudley resident Patricia Kerr was one of two women inside the house around the time of the fire.
Ms Kerr was visiting a friend at the address, and her son Jason Kuyltjes told the Herald on Thursday that it could be days before they know whether their mother escaped the blaze.
Mr Kuyltjes said his mother's phone and car were found at the scene.
"Structural assessments continue to be made on the unit to ensure the structure is sound before forensic examination can continue," Police said in a statement.
An adjoining townhouse was also damaged by the blaze, but a NSW Police spokesman confirmed all other impacted residents had been safely evacuated.
