Teralba tragedy: lithium-ion battery believed to have started blaze

A TRAGIC house fire that claimed the lives of two women at Teralba last week is believed to have been started by a lithium-ion battery.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has urged the public to be extra cautious, after what appear to be the state's first recorded deaths in a lithium-ion battery-related blaze.
"This appears to be what we have been fearing for a while now, a person or persons dying due to a lithium-ion battery-related fire in this state," FRNSW commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said.
"We continue to warn the community about the potential for these batteries to explode in flames.
"Use extra caution when using lithium-ion batteries ... when they go into 'thermal runaway,' the danger is immediate.
"These fires are extremely intense and volatile, even our firefighters find putting them out challenging because they burn so hot.
"It's vital the public follows our safety advice around these batteries."
Investigators at the Teralba home believe a compromised battery immediately went into 'thermal runaway,' where a lithium-ion cell overheats and gives off toxic gases before exploding in flames.
Two residents escaped the intense flames, but sadly the bodies of two others were recovered from the unstable ruins of the Railway Street home on Friday and Saturday.
About 50 firefighters rushed to the scene when the blaze broke out about 4.10am on Thursday.
NSW Police are working to formally identify the victims and prepare a report for the NSW coroner, who will formally rule on the cause of the deaths.
The Newcastle Herald understands the victims were Dudley resident Patricia Kerr and grandmother and mother, Therese Harris.
Ms Kerr was visiting a friend at the address, and her phone and car were found at the scene.
The discovery of the second body came after officers, who have had trouble accessing the scene due to the significant structural damage to the property, found the first body late on Thursday.
The tragedies mark what FRNSW believe are the first deaths in NSW due to a lithium-ion battery-related fire.
According to FRNSW statistics, there have been 45 lithium-ion battery-related fires in NSW so far this year, or five incidents a week.
There were 269 such fires in this state last year at the same weekly rate.
FRNSW has warned the public to never sleep or leave home with lithium-battery powered devices charging, to not leave them constantly on charge and dispose of any damaged or compromised batteries.
Members of the community have also been reminded not to throw these batteries in the rubbish as they can start garbage truck or tip fires when compacted and to contact their local, approved recycling centre for advice.
The public are urged to not leave devices charging on beds, lounges or around highly flammable materials, to charge devices outside where possible, always buy reputable brands and to be aware of substandard lithium-battery-powered devices.
People should avoid dropping, crushing or piercing battery cells, store them in a cool and dry area, check smoke alarms are working and have a home evacuation plan in place in the event of a fire.
