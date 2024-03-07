Conclusive proof that Newcastle drivers are better than Wollongong ... so there

Maitland seems to have better drivers than Newcastle, according to Transport NSW data, boasting a pass rate of almost 72 per cent from just over 12,000 tests, but Lake Macquarie put us all to shame with a near 74 per cent pass rate from more than 24,000 tests. Interestingly, drivers who took their test in an EzLicence car apparently found it easiest to pass their test in Newcastle (which had the highest pass rate for the local area in the data set, at 66 per cent) compared with Toronto (52 per cent) and Warners Bay (47 per cent).

