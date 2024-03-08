Surfest swell building almost 40 years on

Surfest chief Warren Smith thinks back on the nearly 40 years of the surfing carnival and simply says 'wow'.
With the backing of Newcastle City Council as a foundation partner 12 months earlier, Surfest came to life in 1985 when Tom Curren and Wendy Botha claimed the inaugural main events.
Both would go on to win multiple world titles, and Surfest the attention of surfing around the globe.
The greatest - Kelly Slater (2004) and Stephanie Gilmore (2008) - have put their names on the honour roll alongside a host of world champions.
"We were lucky we had [four-time world champion] Mark Richards going around the world promoting Newcastle and the sport of surfing and that's how it all came together," Smith said at this year's Surfest launch.
"There's a lot of faith in the event and a lot of faith in the crew that puts it together, but it just wouldn't happen without the support of the people in this room.
"Thirty-eight years, wow."
While Surfest's main events have changed in status over the years, from a stage for the world's best to now a pathway for mostly up-and-coming Australian talent on the third-tier, regional qualifying series, the carnival has continued to grow.
The Evolution Charity Cup, supporting Hope in a Suitcase, on Friday, the Indigenous Classic this weekend and next week's main events, the Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro and Burton Automotive Pro, all at Merewether Beach remain, as well as the The Mutual Bank High Schools Team Challenge at South Bar Beach next Thursday and Friday.
Smith said the Indigenous Classic was "an event which is so special to us".
"It's been with us for about 27 years," he said.
"Steve Kilroy was the main person behind it and it started as the Cops v the Kooris, but the Kooris always won, so the cops pulled out eventually, and now we have the Indigenous Classic."
