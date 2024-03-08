Council says cathedral 'pathway' reliant on state approving new Iris plan

Newcastle council says it remains committed to a harbour-to-cathedral "pathway" but the concept is possible only if the state government approves modified plans for Iris Capital's EastEnd apartment complex.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Thursday that an informal coalition of residents groups, the National Trust, Newcastle Club and Anglican Dean Katherine Bowyer was "disappointed" the council supported Iris's amended proposal.
The new plan adds height to several apartment blocks in return for moving buildings to create a public square between Market Street and King Street.
A council assessment report recommends the Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel approve Iris's application to change its original 2018 concept approval.
Dean Bowyer said the new plans would leave only a "sliver" of a view of Christ Church Cathedral.
Council corporate services executive director and chief financial officer David Clarke said in response to the complaints that the council was still committed to improving connections between the cathedral and the harbour after demolishing its ageing car park in King Street in 2022.
He said Iris's new plans meant the "once-in-a-generation opportunity to realise the Harbour to Cathedral concept is now one step closer".
"But, to be very clear, the proposed concept of a publicly accessible pathway from the Hunter Street Mall up to the cathedral is only possible if the state government approves the proposed modified concept plan and development application," he said.
"The existing concept plan approved many years ago allows Iris to place a residential building in the pathway, killing off the iconic view corridor that today enables the Christ Church Cathedral to be appreciated from as far away as Stockton."
Dean Bowyer and National Trust Hunter chair Mark Metrikas said the new plans had a worse impact on views than the concept proposal approved in 2018.
The "Stairway to Heaven" concept for a grand staircase between Hunter Street and King Street dates back to 2006 and was revived by the council in 2020.
The council had hoped to incorporate the stairway into a redevelopment of the car park site in partnership with Iris, but the developer did not agree to the idea.
The council no longer uses the term "Stairway to Heaven", instead referring to the "Harbour to Cathedral" concept.
City of Newcastle committed two years ago to replacing the 380 public parking spaces on the King Street site.
Asked for an update on the car park redevelopment, the council said it had "explored a stand-alone development" of the site.
"CN is continuing with preliminary work to explore the feasibility of developing the Mall Car Park site, including a range of further investigations into site constraints such as mine subsidence, geotechnical and substations," Mr Clarke said.
"Further stakeholder and community engagement, including with Newcastle Inner City Residents Alliance and the Anglican Dean of Newcastle, will be undertaken."
