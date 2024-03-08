How the Jets plan to take advantage of misfiring competition heavyweights

The Newcastle Jets have never beaten A-League Women's big guns Melbourne City, but coach Ryan Campbell believes the time is right to change that statistic.
The two sides square off at Melbourne's City Football Academy Field in round 19 on Sunday.
Second-placed City, on 31 points, have not won since round 13 while the Jets (24 points) are sixth with four games to play but must keep taking points to stay ahead of the teams close behind.
"We'll try to get in their face a little bit and try to go hard at them," Campbell said.
"We want to be a possession-based team and Melbourne City like to play with the ball and they're a dominant team, so we need to get our tactics right.
"We need to get the right balance of playing and also defending but we want to go at them and get them while they're down."
The Jets conceded an early own goal against Perth - also on 24 points but seventh - last round but came from behind to draw 1-1 while City lost 2-0 to Brisbane (20).
Western Sydney (23) are only one point adrift in eighth but have a game in hand against last-placed Canberra (14).
After City, the Jets are away to leaders Western United (35).
Newcastle have only ever made finals twice, and not since 2017-18, but are proving to be genuine top-six contenders.
"We've spoken about the fact that we're at the point now where I don't think any team is going into a game against us and feeling like it's going to be an easy game," Campbell said.
"So, we've earned that respect from everybody and Perth showed that by the way they set up in that they were very defensive.
"But, for us to beat one of these teams is important. I know we beat Western United early on but that was when Emily [van Egmond] was here.
"We want to prove that we're a top team. If we can beat a Melbourne City and a Western United, then it bodes well for the finals and gives the girls confidence that we can match it with anyone."
Fullback Claudia Cicco and forward Lara Gooch are in Uzbekistan playing at the AFC Under-20 Asian Cup with the Young Matildas.
Experienced striker Melina Ayres has not played since round 14 due to illness but is back training and could make the trip south this weekend.
Kick-off has been moved from 4pm to 5pm due to forecast hot conditions in Melbourne.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.