Simon siblings win Surfest Indigenous Classic double at Merewether

Meanwhile, Merewether Surfboard Club bowed out on day one of the Australian Boardriders Battle grand final at Burleigh Heads. In round one on Saturday, Merewether (21.0) were last behind North Shore (32.91), Jones Beach (32.76), Avoca (31.87), Kawana (30.6) and Point Lookout (29.77). Burleigh won the title on Sunday.