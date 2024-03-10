Simon siblings win Surfest Indigenous Classic double at Merewether

Rainbow Bay siblings Taj and Bodhi Simon were eyeing new surfboards with their winnings after claiming the Surfest Indigenous Classic open crowns at Merewether on Sunday.
Taj, 19, went back to back in the men's division, earning an 8.0-point ride late to leapfrog Finn Hill on best two-wave totals. Simon (13.85) defeated Hill (13.25), Jed Mcdonagh (8.0) and cousin Byron Simon (4.45).
Seventeen-year-old Bodhi won her first Surfest title, getting her best scores early in the women's final for a 7.4 total to defeat Kauri Heuston-Connor (4.8), Matilda Thearle (3.6) and her 11-year-old sister Malia Simon (2.85).
Heuston-Connor (11.75) had earlier won the junior women's final over Bodhi (6.55), Malia (3.0), and Thearle (2.8).
The Simons pocketed $1200 each for their open division wins, while Bodhi earned another $500 for the second in juniors.
Omar Moltzen (12.35) took out the junior men's final ahead of Reko Moltzen (7.4) and JJ Lowrie (6.4). Jay Mckenzie (9.25) won the masters event from Brook Silvester (6.35), Donny James (4.9) and Matt Page (4.5).
Surfest's Qualifying Series 5000-point main events start on Monday at Merewether.
Meanwhile, Merewether Surfboard Club bowed out on day one of the Australian Boardriders Battle grand final at Burleigh Heads. In round one on Saturday, Merewether (21.0) were last behind North Shore (32.91), Jones Beach (32.76), Avoca (31.87), Kawana (30.6) and Point Lookout (29.77). Burleigh won the title on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.