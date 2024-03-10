Multiple fires erupt around Cameron Park sports complex

POLICE are investigating after multiple small bushfires ignited near the Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Emergency services received multiple calls on Sunday night, March 10, to fires around the playground and sportsground at Cameron Park.
NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Holmesville and Teralba extinguished the first grass fire just after 8.20pm, but were then called across to Billabong Drive at 8.50pm where a second fire had started.
"On arrival we identified multiple ignition locations and quickly got to work extinguishing," a statement from Holmesville team stated.
Fire fighters managed to stop the spread and handed over the site to police who are now investigating whether the blazes were deliberately lit.
This is the second fire overnight under police investigation.
Emergency crews were also called to a house fire on Ellesmere Street Booragul. The fire occurred in a vacant building. No further details have ben released at this time, but police said the investigation was only in its early stages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.