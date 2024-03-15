Museum morsels take the biscuit at Maitland art gallery

Then there's photos of the Newcastle Gaol. But it's not our old, long gone Sandhills Gaol, from convict days circa 1810, or the solid colonial building that still stands at 90 Hunter Street, next to our former grand post office in Bolton Street, city. Instead, this one is at Toodyay, in Western Australia. The focus of the collection here is on its own, later, convict era between 1860 and 1868.