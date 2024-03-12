Chaos as shirtless man jumps police car, dodges traffic in attempt to flee

A PURSUIT brought traffic to a stop on the Central Coast as a shirtless man jumped over a police car and ran into busy traffic, attempting to flee the scene on foot.
About 2.40pm Tuesday March 12 police officers attempted to arrest a 29-year-old man who was wanted on outstanding warrants. Police allege the man ran and ended up attempting to steal a vehicle at a car park on Bay Village Road, Bateau Bay.
Police again attempted to arrest the man, however they said he resisted, allegedly assaulting officers before he unsuccessfully attempted to steal a motorbike. He jumped into his Mercedes and drove off.
A pursuit was initiated before being terminated due to safety concerns and the Mercedes was monitored by PolAir before police lost sight of the vehicle at Wyoming. Police allege the driver entered a home and threatened the occupants with a firearm before taking a white Mazda utility from their garage.
The Mazda was tracked by PolAir to a shopping centre at Erina where it is claimed the driver attempted to take other vehicles without success and drove off in the Mazda.
While driving through Erina, the Mazda collided with a police vehicle on Barralong Road, before colliding with another vehicle at a roundabout on Terrigal Drive.
The driver jumped out of the vehicle and over a police car, before a short foot pursuit through busy traffic.
Police caught up with the shirtless man and used OC spray to bring him under control.
He was arrested and taken to Gosford police station where he was assessed by paramedics and taken to Gosford Hospital, where he remains under police guard.
The man has since been charged with 16 offences including intimidate police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier, two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and unlawfully possess thing resembles number plate.
He was also charged with specially aggravated break and enter with intent armed with dangerous weapon, two counts of steal motor vehicle, assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle, destroy or damage property, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, three counts of hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, and possess unauthorised firearm.
Three outstanding warrants for drug and robbery offences were also executed.
The matter is expected to be heard at Gosford Local Court on Wednesday.
