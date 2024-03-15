Midnight Oil muso Jim Moginie's memoir is much more than a tribute

"It isn't that you could do everything. You just made your statement. It was important to us to be authentic in that way, and to be Australian. And just write about the things that were important to us, whether it was First Nations stuff, or environment, or nuclear, or any of that. That's just who we were as people, and that came through in the way we conducted business. We were always stubborn with things, wouldn't accept the first industry overtures to get us to do something. We'd always have to go through a process and endless band meetings. That was sort of our thing. To just masticate over the whole thing. What is 'Oil' and is not Oil. That was our litmus test."