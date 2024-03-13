Man allegedly exposed himself on bus, police release CCTV image

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man following an alleged sexual act on a bus at Charlestown last month.
About 5.25pm on Thursday February 1, a man and three women boarded a bus at Pearson Street, Charlestown.
While on the bus, it's alleged the man exposed himself and rubbed his genitals.
The matter was reported to Police Transport Command Newcastle with officers commencing an investigation.
Despite extensive inquiries by officers, investigators have been unable to identify the man, and are now appealing for public assistance.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The man depicted is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, believed to be aged in his 50s, of slim build, with a shaved head, and was wearing a black t-shirt, yellow shorts, white sneakers and reading and sunglasses at the time.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
