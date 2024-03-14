Newcastle Herald
Updated

Driver arrested, pedestrian knocked down by car and two buildings damaged

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
March 14 2024
The scene of the incident where two buildings were damaged and a man was hit by a car.
The scene of the incident where two buildings were damaged and a man was hit by a car.

A PEDESTRIAN out walking his dog was knocked to the ground on the main street of Maitland as a large four-wheel-drive lost control, mounting the pavement and ramming into nearby buildings.

