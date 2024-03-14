Driver arrested, pedestrian knocked down by car and two buildings damaged

A PEDESTRIAN out walking his dog was knocked to the ground on the main street of Maitland as a large four-wheel-drive lost control, mounting the pavement and ramming into nearby buildings.
The man, understood to be aged in his 50s, was on High Street near the Maitland Library when the vehicle started heading towards him. He was hit by the car, dropping his dog's lead and suffering expected fractures to his leg.
The vehicle continued up the path before ramming into two buildings, including the library.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.45am on Thursday, March 14. Police closed the road and due to the "substantial damage" to the two buildings crews got to work evacuating the structures.
Witnesses raced to the aid of the pedestrian and stayed with the man until paramedics arrived. His dog loyally also stayed by his side after the incident. He was taken by ambulance to Maitland Hospital for further treatment.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 30s, was not injured in the crash. Police have since arrested the female driver and taken her to Maitland police station where she is expected to be hit with a string of charges later today.
"The man was walking his dog when he was knocked down by a car that had careened out of control onto the footpath," Chief Inspector Dan Skelly confirmed after the incident.
"He was very lucky [not to be injured more severely]. There was substantial damage to two buildings and they had to be evacuated."
Police and NSW Fire and Rescue remained on scene for several hours.
Anyone with footage of this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
