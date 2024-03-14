Complex rescue ends three-hour ordeal for teenager caught in swell

A TEENAGER is lucky to be alive after a difficult night rescue near Forster, surf lifesavers say.
A group of six teenagers were jumping off rocks near One Mile Beach about 6pm on WEdnesday when one became unable to get out of the water.
The other teens unsuccessfully tried to snare their friend with a rope from a nearby car before calling in emergency services.
Lifesavers Nathan De Rooy and Reece Dodds were called in about 7.15pm, launching an inflatable rescue boat from Cape Hawke surf club after assessing the risks.
With fading light, Mr Dodds swam out to the exhausted teenager.
The youth was secured using a rescue tube but was too tired to swim back to the inflatable boat under his own power.
As darkness approached Mr De Rooy returned to the beach on the boat, leaving his companion and the teenager in the water.
Lifesavers and police tried to reach the pair from the rocks but building swell made the efforts difficult.
Ultimately, an Ambulance NSW helicopter was called in to winch the pair out of the water.
Mr Dodds kept the teenager calm during the complex rescue, helping him clamber onto a small bombora as they waited.
They were winched to safety shortly before 9pm, ending a three-hour ordeal for the teenager.
"Emergency services and the helicopter crew agreed that if it had not been for the efforts of the volunteer lifesavers, the outcome would have likely been very different," Surf Life Saving NSW said in a statement.
