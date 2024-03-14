How Allan went from lights and sirens to helping keep the lights on

Allan Kruger-Davis has gone from lights and sirens as a paramedic to helping keep the lights on as a new Transgrid graduate.
The 41-year-old is among more than 50 apprentices and graduates who will play a critical role in the state's clean energy transition.
"I was a paramedic with NSW Ambulance for 15 years, 10 years full-time and the last five years part time so I could study engineering at Newcastle University," Mr Kruger-Davis who is based at Transgrid's Newcastle depot said.
He said the most pressing issue relating to the grid's decarbonisation was the construction of new transmission infrastructure and getting renewables into the network.
"I'm excited by the opportunities and the risks of the energy transition especially for my community of Newcastle and the Hunter because we have a lot of skin in the game, and I want to help drive good outcomes for my community," he said.
The 37 new graduates and 18 new apprentices will take up their posts at locations across the 13,000 kilometre network including Newcastle, Orange, Tamworth, Ultimo, Wagga Wagga, Wallgrove (Eastern Creek) and Yass.
Transgrid executive general manager of people, culture and safety Stephen McSweeney said the graduates and apprentices would make up the next generation of leaders who will support the country's clean energy transition.
"The 2024 cohort will gain valuable skills and experience across our existing transmission network in the NSW and ACT, as well as our major transmission projects which are critical to delivering cleaner and cheaper renewable energy to millions of Australians.
"This year Transgrid has recorded the highest intake of women for our award-winning Graduate Program with 20 female participants representing 54 per cent of the class. It is very exciting to see so many women putting their hands up to start a career in energy."
Hayley Hewson, 17, from Canberra, has joined Transgrid as a first-year apprentice electrical substation technician based at Yass.
Ms Hewson was a Year 11 student when she enrolled in Transgrid's pre-apprenticeship program for women last year.
"After spending a week at Transgrid it was pretty obvious they are focused on encouraging women not just into trades but giving them opportunities for promotion in other parts of the business," she said.
"I have always been interested in the electrical industry and maths. I'm also keen to play a part in the renewable energy transition and help to make the world better."
Graduate Program participants undertake a two-year program learning from leading experts, contributing to nation-critical projects, and developing professional skills to turbocharge their careers.
It combines on-the-job learning and formal training, with graduates rotating through different placements in areas including engineering, construction, IT, finance, legal and communications.
Apprentices develop highly technical skills and carry out work on transmission projects crucial to Australia's clean energy future in positions including electrical substation technician, transmission lines technician, and electronics and communication technician.
Transgrid has been recognised as a Graduates' Top 100 Employer by Prosple, an international job platform for university students, ranking 1st in the energy and utilities sector and 76th overall in Australia.
For the first time ever, Transgrid has featured in the Australian Association of Graduate Employers (AAGE) Top Graduate Employers list, coming 1st in its industry and 2nd in its intake size (medium).
Applications for Transgrid's 2025 Graduate Program are open until March 31. For more information visit:
https://www.transgrid.com.au/careers/graduate-program
