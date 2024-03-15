Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Human tissue bill paves way for more organ transplants to save lives

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated March 15 2024 - 6:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper pictured at Speers Point Park in 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper pictured at Speers Point Park in 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Organ donation rates are set to improve in NSW, with Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper's human tissue bill passing state parliament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.