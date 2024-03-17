Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

How the leap year helped Newcastle Airport surpass pre-COVID numbers

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
March 18 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The airport check-in had its busiest February in four years. Picture supplied by Newcastle Airport
The airport check-in had its busiest February in four years. Picture supplied by Newcastle Airport

The leap year has helped Newcastle Airport surpass its pre-COVID passenger numbers for the first time since the pandemic's onset.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.