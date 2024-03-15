Door-knock decades on leads to Lake Macquarie sex assault charges

A LAKE Macquarie man will face court on Friday following a knock at the door almost 30 years ago that led to police laying sexual assault charges.
In 1996 a woman, then 35 and now 63, was at home when a man allegedly entered the property and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.
In February this year the woman answered her door and spoke briefly to a man.
Police will allege in court it was the same man who attacked her in 1996.
Tuggerah Lakes detectives conducted an extensive investigation, arresting a 52-year-old man on Alliance Drive at Morisset on Tuesday March 12.
The 52-year-old was taken to Wyong police station where he was charged with a number of offences.
They include three counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, two counts of assault with act of indecency, aggravated break and enter and commit felony - inflict actual bodily harm, aggravated break and enter and commit felony - people there, inflict actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with other, and enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence.
The man faced Wyong Local Court on Wednesday, where he was formally refused bail.
He is due to appear in the same court on Friday.
