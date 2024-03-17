City to meet Charlestown in Newcastle first-grade cricket final for 2023-24

CITY have given themselves a chance to break the longest premiership drought currently existing in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
Having last claimed the title almost half a century ago in 1975-76, the Sabres qualified for next weekend's decider after completing a 40-run victory against Stockton at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
Ten of 12 clubs have tasted success at least once since 2000 and there's 21 years between the next closest, being Waratah-Mayfield in 1996-1997.
City, minus at least one English county import and possibly another, will now look to create a new slice of history in the 2023-2024 showdown.
Opponents from this weekend's other semi were determined around 7pm.
Minor premiers Charlestown (8-198) progressed with a 90-run win against Wallsend (108) in what was a reduced 41-over fixture at Kahibah Oval.
Back closer to town City paceman Toby Fynn fired, taking five of the opening six wickets and finishing with figures of 6-47 from 23 overs.
He dismissed Cameron Tanner (0) late on Saturday to leave the visitors 1-11 overnight in pursuit of City's 202.
Fynn picked up where he left off when day two rolled around, removing Jake Hainsworth (7), Josh McTaggart (11), Logan Weston (11) and Adrian Chad (1) to have Stockton reeling at 6-55.
Danial Ibrahim (3-83) got rid of Jeff Goninan (12).
A 50-run partnership steadied the ship for the Seagulls before Lucas Vincent (31) was out to spinner Harry Campbell (1-4).
Nick Foster (11) and Lucas Sargent (15) helped edge Stockton closer, but Fynn struck again followed by Ibrahim to leave them 9-150.
Seagulls top scorer Nathan Hudson (48) was the last man out with the total 162.
City captain Callan Fowler, stepping up for Oli Carter who left to join Sussex last week, described the winning wicket as "such a release".
"It got dragged out a little bit and they kept creeping closer and closer, so when we got that final wicket it was such a release. We're just absolutely stoked with it," Fowler said after stumps.
Nick Walker (54) and Harry Scowen (43) were the mainstays for City on day one with Fowler (29), Mitch Nesbitt (26) and Harrison Allomes (24) also contributing to ensure they batted 83.2 overs.
Overall, Fowler said "it was just an incredible team effort, I've never seen us work that hard as a unit".
Foster produced Stockton's best return of 7-56 from 29.2 overs.
Across at Kahibah Oval, a rain-affected pitch meant no play on Saturday and a delayed start on Sunday.
Daniel Arms (62) and Adam Winchester (58) led the way with a 104-run partnership for Charlestown before Daniel Bailey (4-45) and Parth Shah (3-20) shared the first seven wickets.
Wallsend's Pat Magann took 5-86 while No.7 Jacob Page top scored with 29.
