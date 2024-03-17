Rebels relishing NSW Country Championships final at home against Monaro

REBELS representative coach Garth Brennan hopes title holders Newcastle can make the most of a NSW Country Championships final at home next weekend after cruising through Sunday's semi.
Newcastle will host fellow winners Monaro at Cessnock Sportsground on March 24 (Sunday, 2pm) after comfortably accounting for Northern Tigers 52-0 at Singleton's Pirtek Park.
Rebels winger Honeti Tuha landed a hat-trick while fullback Cameron Anderson crossed twice in what was largely a one-sided affair. It was 24-0 at half-time.
In last year's decider, Newcastle beat Riverina 49-16 at Woy Woy.
"They didn't get it [home final] last year so a Country Championships at home will be nice and hopefully we get a good roll out," Brennan told the Newcastle Herald after full-time.
"It was a good crowd up here today at Singleton, which is great for bush footy and what we're trying to do."
Brennan identified a much-improved start from the Rebels compared to an opening-round victory over Central Coast a fortnight ago.
"We set it up well at the start, which we didn't do last round. We completed eight from eight [sets] and that took the juice out of them. They had to make 30 more tackles than us in the first half," the former NRL mentor said.
Brennan thought prop James Taylor, captain Chad O'Donnell and centre Matt Soper-Lawler were among Newcastle's best performers.
In the other semi Monaro defeated Northern Rivers, including Todd Carney in the halves, 12-8 at the NSW Centre of Excellence on Saturday.
NEWCASTLE REBELS 52 (Honeti Tuha 3, Cameron Anderson 2, Matt Soper-Lawler, Will Smith, Chad O'Donnell, Will Nieuwenhuise tries; O'Donnell 8 goals) def NORTHERN TIGERS 0.
