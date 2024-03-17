Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Packed meeting voices concern about manufactured home estates

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 18 2024 - 7:17am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The community meeting attracted 120 people. Picture supplied
The community meeting attracted 120 people. Picture supplied

More than 100 residents concerned about two proposed manufactured home estates in Maitland's west gathered on March 17 to "vehemently oppose" the developments.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.