Gig guide: Massive week of live music for Great Southern Nights

Graham Nash (USA) - Civic Theatre
Gretta Ray, with Rachel Maria Cox, Angela Rose - Hamilton Station Hotel
Deeper Frequencies - Bar On The Hill
Life Is A Cabaret ft. Wayne Rogers - Lizotte's
The Teskey Brothers, with Maple Glider - Civic Theatre
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, with Raave Tapes, Goon Gremlins - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Presets - King Street Band Room
Jessica Mauboy, with Ezra - Civic Theatre
Ben Leece & Left Of The Dial, Grand Pricks, Emily A. Smith - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sammy White, with Jarrad Wrigley - King Street Warehouse
Gaby Moreno (Guatemala) - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Nina Romeru & Chain Daisy - Civic Theatre Bar
Ruffians - Newcastle Hotel
James Bennett, with Lo Monaco - Lizotte's
Rixon, with Talk House, Feign - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Carrot Bowen & The Collective - Wickham Park Hotel
The Hoodoo Gurus, Spy Vs Spy - Bar On The Hill
The Smith Street Band, with The Pretty Littles, Georgie Winchester Special - King Street Band Room
Bad//Dreems, with Split System, Busted Head Racket - Hamilton Station Hotel
Trophy Eyes, with Loons, Butterknife, Hey! Astro, Pit - Steel Street
John Williamson - Civic Theatre
Drapht - King Street Warehouse
Skyscraper Stan & The Commission Flats, with Georgia Mulligan, Magpie Diaries, ChaiChester - Civic Theatre Bar
Lass Bash XXII ft. Jpeg (UK) - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Ruffians - Newcastle Hotel
Killer Queen - Lizotte's
Ena Malibu - Family Hotel Maitland
Pat Capocci - Wickham Park Hotel
Breachers - Seven Seas Hotel
Ruby Fields (afternoon & evening show) - King Street Warehouse
Sneaky Sound System, with Hot Potato Band, Jump, Skye Paint, DJ K-Lee - Steel Street
Catpiss, with Butterknife, IV, Lost Plaza, Teddy Rizzo - Newcastle Hotel
Killer Queen - Lizotte's
The Australian Beef Week Show, with Big Ear Plug - Grand Junction Hotel
Maia Toakley, with Mishayla, Ella Day - Hamilton Station Hotel
Fish Fry + Pow Wow - Wickham Park Hotel
