Jets' future up in the air after talks stall

THE sale of the Newcastle Jets is being held up by the failure of Australian Professional Leagues (APL) to provide key information to the prospective buyers.
The Newcastle Herald understands that consortium FC32, headed by former Nike executive Paul Francis, has agreed on a sale price for the Jets and has plans to take the club forward.
However, the consortium is growing frustrated by a lack of clarity from the APL about the salary cap, competition structure, financial distribution from the broadcast deal and other important details for next season.
There is also some doubt regarding the broadcast deal with Paramount Plus, which still has two seasons to run on a five-year $200 million contract.
The A-League men salary cap is $2.6 million. Clubs are required to spend at least 90 per cent ($2.25 million).
If the distribution is reduced, that would impact the bottom line for clubs.
"I think the APL has to come out and be a bit clearer on what is happening with the competition, what is happening next year, what is happening with a lot of things," Jets coach Rob Stanton said when quizzed about the ownership after the 1-0 loss to Adelaide on Friday night.
"I think those are some of the questions being asked and they are not getting answers, and it is maybe stalling things a bit. It needs more clarity. There are too many people without the answers."
In January, the APL made 40 employees redundant and closed down "KeepUp", the organisation's digital and content arm.
The move was aimed at stabilising the APL in the short term, but it raised concerns over the direction of the club-run entity.
However, since the cost-cutting measure, new franchise Auckland FC, who are owned by American billionaire Bill Foley, has sprung to life and last week revealed their name and playing strip.
Perth Glory have changed ownership, with the property mogul Ross Pelligra adding an A-League club to his Italian third division outfit Catania.
The Pelligra Group have reportedly pledged $4 million per year to the Glory, who have been funded by the APL since former owner and chairman Tony Sage was stripped of the club's licence in July last year.
The Jets have been under caretaker ownership - funded by the chairman of four rival A-League clubs - for the past three years after Chinese businessman Martin Lee was stripped of his franchise licence over unpaid debts.
The club was officially put on the market in October through financial advisory firm KordaMentha, with the aim to have a deal done by Christmas.
In late February, Jets boss Shane, Mattiske told members in a recorded video message he was "confident that February is the month".
The Jets have slipped to 11th place on 20 points and have not won a games since January 23.
Asked if the ownership saga was a distraction for the playing group, Stanton said: "Is it having an impact? Possibly. I can't do anything about it. I can only focus on the next game."
FC32 are reportedly partially backed by investment group Athletic Ventures with plans to build an extensive club portfolio. They own Swiss second-tier club AC Bellinzona and have a share in Serie A side Salernitana.
Representatives from FC32 have visited Newcastle to speak with players and staff and inspect facilities.
The A-League breaks this weekend due to a FIFA international window. The Jets' next game is away to Melbourne City on March 30.
