Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Repacholi blasts 'Sydney fat cats' over bank closure in double-barrel spray

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
March 19 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Repacholi slammed the banks following the news of a branch closure. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Dan Repacholi slammed the banks following the news of a branch closure. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

TWO Hunter bank branch closures in a week has led to a local MP unloading on the "rich fat cats in Sydney" who don't understand the banking needs of regional communities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.