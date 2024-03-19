'Doesn't pass the pub test': public weigh-in on Myuna Bay demolition

THE HUNTER and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel will need to weigh up the views of almost 20 speakers at a public meeting, as it prepares to rule on the future of Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre.
The panel will rule on a $2.8 million development application to flatten the site after its abrupt closure in 2019 due to concerns about the risks Eraring Power Station's coal ash dam posed in the event of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.
A spokesperson for the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure said the decision was expected to be published on the NSW Planning Portal in the coming week.
At Tuesday's public teleconference, 17 speakers shared their views on the proposal to demolish the site, among them was Lake Macquarie Labor Councillor David Belcher, who said it would be detrimental to the community and not in the public interest.
"Firstly, the loss of value of the existing infrastructure to the community without a proposed replacement facility is unacceptable," he said.
"The Myuna Bay centre has served as a hub for recreation, fitness, and community engagement.
"Its demolition would make certain that our residents are deprived of essential services and facilities without a viable alternative in place."
Cr Belcher also raised the need for accessible and publicly operated facilities in Lake Macquarie, arguing Myuna Bay served the needs of all ages and abilities for leisure, sports and social interaction.
"Lastly, the lack of detail regarding the future use of the site is concerning," he said.
"Demolishing the Myuna Bay Centre without a clear plan for its redevelopment raises questions about the intentions behind this decision.
"We urge the department to consider alternative solutions that preserve this valuable asset and ensure its continued contribution to the well-being of our community."
The former school camp site has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between Lake Macquarie council and the state government.
In December last year, mayor Kay Fraser said the community had been "absolutely dudded" after she was told a replacement facility would not have overnight accommodation or be "like-for-like".
That same month, the council staved off a decision to approve the site's demolition. Instead, it voted to seek permission from NSW Lands and Property Minister Steve Kamper to refuse the demolition application.
The decision was referred to the panel because the council recommended refusing the DA to demolish it.
The Myuna Bay Waterski Club used the lagoon at the centre for 39 years before it closed, and vice-president David Smith said it's incredibly important to the sport.
In the past, he said it was common for Myuna Bay water skiers to make up a quarter of those representing the state at the National Championships.
Up until Myuna Bay closed, he said NSW had never lost the State vs State Challenge, but since then, NSW hasn't won any of the three National Championships held in the state.
When Myuna Bay closed, the club was in the midst of the 2019 Aussie Kiwi Challenge, forcing junior water skiers who had travelled from across the country and New Zealand to return home.
Mr Smith said the club has spent the last five years trying to find alternative sites, and despite being granted licenses at Cockle Creek, Mannering Park and a brief trial at Dora Creek, none have measured up.
"As such there have not been any water skiing tournaments held in this region since 2019," he said.
In its submission, the club asked for the tar road, boat ramp, jetties and recently built toilet black to remain in place, along with the concrete slab where its shed is, the jump ramp and slalom course.
Mr Smith said regardless of the outcome of the DA, the club would continue to seek access to Whiteheads Lagoon.
"Demolishing this infrastructure for it only to be rebuilt again does not pass the pub test," he said.
"Nothing about the closure of the Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre makes sense for the public good."
The DA proposes to demolish all buildings and structures belonging to the former Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre, including car parks, accommodation lodges and outdoor activity spaces.
If the panel recommends a refusal, it will be referred to the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces in accordance with the legislation.
