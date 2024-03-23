The link between a quirk of the Cessnock census count and NSW losing more than $200m in GST

The report goes on to pick apart the ways in which the GST carve-up is decided and makes recommendations on more than a few issues (you can read the whole thing here if you're really keen), but perhaps most presciently, it found that the growth of the GST pool had been only modest since about 2008. It also found severe fluctuations in how much states got year to year from about the same time, making it harder for them to manage fiscal positions.