Convincing negotiation saw Ted get Bella Una

If Michael Sheather had not been able to persuade his young son Ted, the Forbes school teacher and his family may not be on this ride of a lifetime.
Michael, his wife Jacqui and their five boys celebrated on March 16 when their greyhound Bella Una won the world's richest middle-distance race, the Ladbrokes Country Classic at their 'home track' at Dubbo. But the story could have been so different.
Fellow Forbes resident and now Michael's greyhound trainer, Jack Smith, had three young pups he was having reared at the Cudal property of Chris and Sandra Spratt. Michael wanted to buy his first greyhound so Jack said he could pick one of the trio. Young Ted made the choice, against the thoughts of his father and brother Clyde.
That night however, Michael wanted to change. He negotiated with Ted that he could name the greyhound if they could change to the one Michael liked and Clyde preferred.
The Sheathers saw Bella Una in the $1 million grand final of the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase at Wentworth Park last October, and now they have won one of the richest events in NSW.
"We ended up with a remarkable dog, and I'm just pinching myself we have made it to these big races, and, to win, it's incredible," Michael said.
"The big win for me though has been the friendship with Jack and Maree [Smith], and meeting terrific people, and that's half of it; match yourself with good people and good things happen."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
