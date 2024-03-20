Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Greens launch candidates for 2024 council election

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 21 2024 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens candidates Joel Pringle, Sinead Francis-Coan, councillor Charlotte McCabe and Jackson Dunlap. Picture by Simone De Peak
Greens candidates Joel Pringle, Sinead Francis-Coan, councillor Charlotte McCabe and Jackson Dunlap. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle Ward 2 councillor Charlotte McCabe will shift to contest Ward 1 and run as the Greens candidate for lord mayor at the September council election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.