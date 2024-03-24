Newcastle Herald
'Fly the flag': NSW Premier missing in Newcastle a year into the job

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
March 25 2024 - 5:00am
NSW Premier Chris Minns. Picture by Gary Ramage

It's been one year since Labor was elected in the NSW election, but Premier Chris Minns is yet to visit the state's second-largest city.

