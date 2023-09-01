The State Government will invest $15 million into the next stage of the Thornton Rail Bridge duplication project, Premier Chris Minns has confirmed.
As one of the flood-free routes connecting the northern parts of Maitland to the M1, Pacific Highway and the Hunter Expressway, the duplication of the Thonton bridge represents a vital community transport link.
"Thornton and the surrounding areas are key to the Maitland region's success. We must invest in key infrastructure projects to support a growing area of regional significance," Mr Minns said during a visit to Thornton train station on Friday.
"Over the next 20 years it's estimated we will see an increase of nearly 7,000 residents and 3,500 jobs, which is why we need to start work now to ensure traffic flows smoothly."
Mr Minns' Thornton visit was part of a blitz of the Port Stephens, Maitland and Lake Macquarie electorates on Friday.
It included visits to the Tomaree Coastal Walk, Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, Energy Renaissance at Tomago and the Speers Point Road upgrade project.
Significantly, it did not include Newcastle.
The matter has been referred to the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
The Thornton Rail Bridge funding will kick off initial works and planning to duplicate the bridge.
The government will begin consultation with community members and key stakeholders over some key issues including tie-in points to the north and the south of the bridge, construction over an operational rail line, utility, and property impacts.
Maitland MP and Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said the project was among several local road projects that the former Coalition Government failed to complete in 12 years.
"In fact, the Liberals and Nationals removed the cap on developments in Thornton North and Chisholm to enable them to avoid this essential work for more than a decade," she said.
"The precinct is so congested during peak periods and flooding that it may as well double as a bumper-to-bumper car park sometimes.
She said the project was typical of transport projects that were vital to unlocking housing development in regional NSW.
"It means that essential workers don't need to spend an hour getting out of their own suburb. They can actually get to work on time, get to medical appointments and get to schools," she said.
The $15million, allocated from an overall capital roads commitment of $334million, will not be enough to complete the project.
"In the time that I have been working on this at a micro level of getting the funding right, it's gone from $15million to $26million and who knows what it will be by the time we finish it," Ms Aitchison said.
It makes me really angry with the previous government over what the cost would have been if they had completed it."
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.