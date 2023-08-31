A man who stabbed his cousin, lacerating a kidney, has had his sentencing delayed after a car crash landed him in hospital.
Jack Ford, 21, was set to front Newcastle District Court on Thursday but remained in John Hunter Hospital after being admitted just a few hours earlier.
Ford, of Huntlee, stabbed his cousin Jesse Sternbeck - the pair were raised in the same house - after a disagreement more than two years ago.
He pleaded guilty to reckless wounding on February 22 and remains on bail, despite an attempt from the prosecution to have him taken into custody.
Court documents reveal Ford began leaving a series of messages and missed calls for Mr Sternbeck, who was at a neighbour's house, at about 9.50pm on August 27, 2021.
The messages encouraged the cousin to breach an apprehended violence order (AVO) and call his ex-partner, with whom Mr Sternback had been instructed not to make contact.
When Mr Sternbeck did not reply, Ford texted: "ya f***ing weak dog" and continued to call. Mr Sternbeck's mother answered the phone once and told her nephew - who lived with her from nine years old until adulthood - that Mr Sternbeck would not breach the AVO.
Ford threatened his aunt, saying he was "coming for you" and "I'm gonna gut you from head to toe", according to court documents.
Mr Sternbeck answered the phone on one further call. Ford sounded "calmer" and asked to be put on speaker in front of his aunt. He then asked Mr Sternbeck to visit his house in Huntlee, which Mr Sternbeck thought "unusual".
Friends of Mr Sternbeck drove him to Huntlee between 11pm and 11:50pm and, when leaving the car, saw three other people standing with Ford.
The cousins hurled insults at each other and began physically fighting - a friend tried to break them up several times.
Mr Sternbeck said he felt like he'd been "punched in the ribs" before realising he had been pierced by something sharp.
He put his right hand up to his shirt and felt wet blood, before pulling his shirt away and seeing it was red.
"I've been f***ing stabbed," he yelled to friends.
Ford then fled the scene. Mr Sternbeck was driven to Cessnock Hospital before being taken to John Hunter Hospital for surgery.
Ford will appear for sentencing on November 9.
Court documents suggest his legal representatives will seek intensive correction orders - instead of jail time - which the prosecution is not opposed to.
