Sentencing has been delayed for Huntlee man Jack Ford who stabbed his cousin

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
August 31 2023 - 6:30pm
A man who stabbed his cousin, lacerating a kidney, has had his sentencing delayed after a car crash landed him in hospital.

