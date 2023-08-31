Newcastle Herald
Rural Fire Service volunteer accused of deliberately lighting several fires across Hunter

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:00pm
A Rural Fire Service volunteer accused of deliberately lighting several bushfires in the Hunter region told investigators he sparked the blazes because he was bored, a court has heard.

