Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

OOSH provider St Nicholas Early Education wins court bid against Department of Education

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
August 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Childcare regulator blasted for 'impractical burdens' on operator
Childcare regulator blasted for 'impractical burdens' on operator

A HUNTER child care service facing up to $50,000 in fines for failing to comply with "inequitable and impractical" Department of Education regulations has hit back, and won.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.