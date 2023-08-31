Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland's Jayden Butterfield welcomes GF baby to 2023 decider

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 31 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland prop Jayden Butterfield received Newcastle Rugby League's man-of-the-match award after last year's decider. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Maitland prop Jayden Butterfield received Newcastle Rugby League's man-of-the-match award after last year's decider. Picture by Peter Lorimer

JAYDEN Butterfield admits he was running on "pure adrenaline" in last year's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.