Newcastle Food Month 2024: your A to Z 'Plate Date' guide

If you love food - and a bargain - you'll be spoilt for choice in April during Newcastle Food Month.
A lot of fuss is made about signature event Le Diner en Blanc on April 6 and the many Feature Events on offer throughout the month-long festival, but there are also the popular Plate Date deals to consider.
If you're mindful of your budget (who isn't these days?) you might be tempted by a main meal and a beverage for $30 (and in some cases $25). The Plate Date deals encourage you to get out of the house and dine at the various city venues languishing on your ever-growing bucket list.
Bookings are generally advised, but at many venues walk-ins are welcomed. Do your research to avoid disappointment.
Go online to newcastlefoodmonth.com.au for details.
Alfie's Italian + Wine Bar, New Lambton
Paired Perfection Pasta & Chianti, $30
Friday and Saturday for lunch.
A plate of homemade pasta by head chef Rafael Tonon and a glass of Chianti for only $30. Pasta will be a chef's selection and will change throughout the month.
Wheelchair accessible.
Âpé Yakitori Bar, Newcastle
Binnie Beef Wagyu Roll, $30
Thursday to Sunday for lunch; Monday to Saturday for dinner.
Binnie Beef marble score point 7 striploin sushi roll with prawns, avocado, house tare, smoked teriyaki aioli and fresh wasabim served with a glass of 2022 First Creek Limited Release Rosé.
Wheelchair accessible.
Arno Deli, Newcastle
Panino & Vino, $30
Lunch, 11am to 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday.
Enjoy any of Arno Deli's famous panini (for example, truffled mascarpone with mushroom and smoked mozzarella, or mortadella with pistachio and stracciatella) and pair it with a glass of Italian wine.
Autumn Rooms, Cooks Hill
Crumpets & Mimosa, $30
Monday to Sunday, breakfast and lunch, until 2.30pm.
Signature seasonal crumpets with a mimosa.
Wheelchair accessible.
Bartholomews, Newcastle
Newcastle Foodies Exclusive, $30
Wednesday to Thursday, lunch and dinner.
An exclusive collaboration with Good Folk Brewing: house-made gnocchi with Good Folk Black-braised short rib, a bone marrow crumb, and any house beer or wine.
Wheelchair accessible.
Beach Burrito Newcastle, Cooks Hill
Birria Tacos & Beer/Sangria Deal, $30
Seven days, lunch and dinner.
Mexican Beef Birria Tacos with your choice of Tecate, tap beer, frozen margarita or a glass of sangria.
Footpath dining is wheelchair accessible.
Bistro Dalby, Novotel Newcastle Beach
A Balanced Bite, $30
Seven days for dinner, 6pm to 9pm.
Pan-seared salmon with warm Mediterranean vegetables, pearl cous cous salad and lemon aioli dressing, plus your choice of house beer or wine.
Bookings are essential by phoning 4032 3700. Wheelchair accessible.
Blanca, Newcastle
Mezze, Vino & Bar, $30
Monday to Thursday, lunch and dinner, 11.30am to 9pm.
A mezze plate of your choice with a tap beer or bartender's selection of wine. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and non-alcoholic options are available.
Bar and lounge seating only. Wheelchair accessible.
Bowie, Hamilton
Sweet Start, $30
Monday to Friday, 6.30am to 2.30pm.
Seasonal brioche french toast with a large coffee roasted by the award-winning ONA Coffee.
Wheelchair accessible.
Customs House Hotel, Newcastle
Tuscan Chicken, $30
Lunch, Wednesday to Sunday.
Tuscan chicken orecchiette with paprika cream, parmesan and spinach paired with a Hunter Valley Scarborough Chardonnay.
Wheelchair accessible.
Dumpling Bar Charlestown Square
Bao Bun Combo, $25
Lunch, Monday to Friday, 11am to 3pm.
One Bao Bun (choose from chicken schnitzel, roasted duck or tofu), five dumplings (choose from pork and chive, chicken and mushroom, seafood and pork) and a soft drink.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Edwards, Newcastle West
Beer and Burger, $30
Wednesday to Sunday, lunch and dinner.
The Eddies Burger paired with a choice of either Akasha Super Chill Larger or Pacific Ale.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Exchange Hotel, Hamilton
Seafood Pasta, $30
Seven days, lunch and dinner.
Enjoy the tastes of the ocean paired with a house beer or wine.
Wheelchair accessible.
Foghorn Brewery, Newcastle
Foghorn Leghorn Dinner for One, $30
Tuesday to Friday, lunch and dinner, before 6.30pm.
Chicken saltimbocca (pan-fried chicken breast with prosciutto, creamy sage butter sauce, green beans and cherry tomatoes) paired with a glass of Pepper Tree Pinot Gris or Cabernet Sauvignon, or a schooner of beer from a selected range.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Grand Newcastle
250 Gram Sirloin with Drink, $30
Tuesday to Sunday, lunch and dinner.
Sirloin with truffle potato dauphinoise, green beans, red wine jus and crispy onions, served with your choice of house wine or Good Folk beer.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Grateful Thai Charlestown Square
Eat Noodles, Sip Wine, $25
Dinner, seven days.
Chicken Pad Sieu with a glass of sauvignon blanc.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Great Northern Hotel, Newcastle
Nepalese Nights, $25
Dinner, Monday To Friday.
Your choice of authentic Nepalese chicken curry or jhol momo dumplings served with a glass of white wine.
Wheelchair accessible.
Grill'd Charlestown Square
Burger, Chips, Sauce and Drink, $25
Seven days, lunch and dinner.
Any beef, chicken or lamb burger with chips, dipping sauce and drink (excluding bottled wine).
Wheelchair accessible.
Ground Floor Cafe, Newcastle
Eggs Benny on a Budget, $30
Monday to Friday, 7am to 2pm.
Smoked salmon or bacon benedict and a freshly squeezed juice of your choice.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Happy Wombat, Newcastle
Steak & Wine, $30
Monday to Thursday, lunch and dinner.
A 200-gram Woodward grass-fed sirloin with native herb roasted hand-cut potato wedges, seasonal greens, and a rosella flower and Tasmanian pepper berry jus, plus a glass of wine or schooner of beer.
Wheelchair accessible.
Hotel Delany, Cooks Hill
Share a good time, $30
Dinner, Monday to Friday, from 5pm.
Any two dishes from the snacks and shares menu and two glasses of 821 South Sauvignon Blanc for $30.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Humble Thai, Newcastle
Eat Noodle, Sip Thai Tea, $30
Dinner, Wednesday to Monday.
Rice noodles with smoky wok char, cheesy red curry rice balls and Thai teas.
Wheelchair accessible.
In Forno Charlestown Square
Classic Cocktail & Pizza/Pasta, $30
Wednesday to Thursday, lunch and dinner; Monday to Tuesday, dinner only.
Any pizza or pasta served with a classic cocktail (excluding seafood).
Wheelchair accessible.
Jana Bar at QT Newcastle
Confit Duck Hotdog, $30
Monday to Saturday, lunch and dinner.
Confit duck hotdog in a brioche bun with campari jam, pickles and Comte cheese, plus a glass of Hungerford Hill Pinot Noir.
Wheelchair accessible.
Jim's Malaysia Charlestown Square
Char Koay Teow Meal Set, $30
Tuesday to Sunday, lunch and dinner (public holidays excluded).
Flat rice noodles stir-fried over high heat with light and dark soy sauce, chilli, garlic, prawns, a fish cake, Chinese sausage, bean sprouts and chopped garlic chives. Plus, three spring rolls and one soft drink.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Kingfish, Newcastle
Barramundi & Semillon, $30
Seven days, lunch and dinner.
Fresh Queensland Daintree Barramundi fillet with hand-cut chips and house tartare paired with a glass of Hunter Valley First Creek Semillon.
Wheelchair accessible.
Lee's Yum Cha Charlestown Square
Yum Cha and Chinese Tea, $30
Seven days, lunch and dinner.
Steamed pork and prawn dim sum, a choice of honey chicken or sweet and sour pork, steamed rice and Chinese tea.
Wheelchair accessible.
Local Connections, University of Newcastle (Callaghan Campus)
Kangaroo Ragout with Sangria, $30
Lunch, Monday to Friday.
Slow-braised kangaroo meat in a decadent sauce with aniseed myrtle, mountain pepper and native thyme, served over pappardelle pasta, and paired with a glass of davidson plum and finger lime sangria.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Lucky Hotel, Newcastle
Plate Date For Mates, $30
Seven days, lunch and dinner.
Enjoy a selection of The Lucky's crowd-favourite shares, including mushroom arancini, fried chicken tenders and house-smashed guacamole, plus a glass of local wine or tap beer.
Wheelchair accessible.
Market St Basement, Newcastle
Pizza & Vino Bundle, $30
Seven days, dinner, 4pm until close.
Choose from a Margherita, Norma, Salame or Cacio Pepe pizza and wash it down with a house white, red or beer.
Mary Ellen Brasserie, Merewether
The Chicken Scallopini, $30
Lunch, Monday to Friday, 11.30am to 2pm.
Chicken scallopini paired with a glass of Montrose Chardonnay (Mudgee, NSW).
Wheelchair accessible.
Modus Merewether
$25 Burger and Beer
Monday to Thursday, lunch and dinner; Friday, lunch only.
A Modus burger paired with a house beer.
Wheelchair accessible.
Nagisa Japanese Restaurant, Newcastle
Beetroot Cured Hiramasa Kingfish, $30
Monday to Sunday, lunch and dinner.
Beetroot cured Hiramasa kingfish with smoked wasabi cream, wakame salad, gin-compressed baby cucumber and chive oil, served with a glass of First Creek Vermentino.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Nags Head Hotel, Adamstown
Chilli Prawn Linguine, $30
Seven days, lunch and dinner.
Chilli king prawn linguine tossed with cherry tomatoes, garlic and oregano and served with fresh parsley and a lemon wedge. Paired with a glass of Usher Tinkler's Verdelho.
Nautica Dining at NCYC, Wickham
Andouille, Prawn and Chicken Gumbo, $30
Lunch, Monday to Friday, noon to 2.30pm.
Transport yourself to the banks of the Mississippi with this hearty gumbo, served with a glass of Peter Drayton Shiraz Touriga.
Wheelchair accessible.
Neighbours on Market St, Newcastle
Breakfast on a Budget, $30
Monday to Friday, 7am to 2pm.
A breakfast bruschetta (smoked salmon, bacon and stracciatella or smashed avocado) washed down with a Breakfast Spritz, a mimosa or a smoothie of your choice.
Noah's at the Beach, Newcastle
Something Fishy, $30
Monday to Friday, lunch.
House-battered flathead fillet with crispy Pont Neuf potatoes and tomato salsa verde, paired with a glass of Hungerford Hill Fish Cage Semillon Sauvignon Blanc.
Wheelchair accessible.
Oliver Brown Charlestown Square
Belgian Waffles for Two, $30
Seven days, breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Belgian Waffles for two with two iced chocolates.
One Tree Cafe Charlestown Square
One Tree Monster Breaky, $25
Seven days, breakfast and lunch.
The One Tree Monster Breaky (chorizo, bacon, halloumi, hash brown, poached eggs, mushroom and grilled tomato on sourdough) served with a small coffee
Wheelchair accessible.
Pork Ewe Deli, Mayfield
A Taste of Pork Ewe, $30 per person, minimum two people
Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 5pm; Thursday and Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm; Saturday, 9.30am to 4pm.
A taster for two that includes two cheeses, two deli meats, two sodas, and all the trimmings.
The Prince of Merewether
Seared Scallops & Scarborough Chardonnay, $30
Lunch, Monday to Sunday.
Seared Japanese scallops, Ajo Blanco (chilled white gazpacho), 24-month-old prosciutto, and chive oil. Plus, a glass of 2021 Yellow Label Scarborough Chardonnay.
Wheelchair accessible.
RASCAL, Charlestown Square and Newcastle
Burgers. Chicken. Anarchy, $30
Seven days for lunch, before 5pm.
A single beef or chicken burger plus a side of fries and your choice of a tap beer, or soft drink.
Wheelchair accessible.
Roundhouse at Crystalbrook Kingsley
Decadent Buffet Breakfast at Roundhouse, $30
Monday to Sunday, 7am to 10am.
Boasting panoramic views of Newcastle, the buffet includes a selection of hot favourites with eggs cooked to order, a pastry station, fresh fruit and yoghurt, condiments plus juices, tea and coffee.
Rydges Newcastle
Lunch Special, $30
Monday to Friday for lunch (excludes public holidays).
Lunch plus an ice-cold Sydney Brewery Beer or cider.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Shortland Hotel
South African BOBOTIE (bah-boor-tie), $30
Monday to Sunday, lunch and dinner.
Beef curry with raisins, mango chutney and turmeric custard served with yellow rice, durky sauce and fresh green salad, paired with a South African beer.
Wheelchair accessible.
Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield
Hand Rolled Gnocchi, $30
Seven days, lunch and dinner.
Hand-rolled ricotta gnocchi served with a blue cheese sauce, walnuts, pickled pear and parmesan, paired with a 150ml glass of Hunter Valley Margan Chardonnay.
Wheelchair accessible.
Supreme Espresso Charlestown Square
Supreme Breakfast, $30
Seven days, breakfast and lunch, 8am to 3pm.
Two eggs, bacon, toast, hash brown, tomato, mushrooms and chipolatas served with a large coffee.
Wheelchair accessible.
Susuru Ramen Gyoza Bar, Newcastle
Ramen Collab, $30
Monday to Sunday, lunch and dinner.
Two exclusive collaboration ramens - one with Jana at QT's executive chef Shayne Mansfield and the other with Mayfield West Kebab & Charcoal Chicken - served with a beer or glass of wine.
Wheelchair accessible.
Talulah Cafe, The Junction
Sweet Start, $30
Monday to Friday, 6.30am to 2.30pm.
Seasonal brioche french toast with a large specialty coffee roasted by award-winning ONA Coffee.
Wheelchair accessible.
Three Monkeys Cafe, Cooks Hill
Coffee and a Fry Up, $30
Monday to Friday, breakfast and lunch.
A plate full of eggs (done how you like them) with bacon, chorizo, tomato, garlic mushrooms and a hash brown on sourdough, paired with your choice of coffee.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Umbrian, Newcastle
Breakfast/Lunch for 2 only $25
Monday to Friday, breakfast and lunch, 7.30am to 2pm.
Two traditional piadina and two small coffees.
Wheelchair accessible.
Urban Deli and Bar, Cooks Hill
$25 Pasta & Vino
Lunch, Thursday to Saturday, noon to 3pm.
Choose one of three options from the pasta menu - seafood, meat or vegetable - plus a house wine or soft drink.
Wheelchair accessible.
The Young Street Hotel, Carrington
Steak & Beer, $30
Monday to Thursday, lunch and dinner.
A 250-gram Kilcoy grain fed rump served with roasted garlic potatoes, buttered green beans and a rosella and pepper berry jus along with your choice of a glass of wine or beer.
Wheelchair accessible.
