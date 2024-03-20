Ready, steady, eat: the Newcastle Food Month countdown begins

OK folks, get ready to undo the top button on your jeans. Newcastle Food Month is two weeks away and the Newcastle Herald is counting down with a week-by-week summary of the many feature events on offer throughout April. Here's what week one (April 3 to 7) of the festival has to offer.
Italian Cheese & Wine Masterclass - Arno Deli
6pm to 9pm, $140
An intimate cheese and wine masterclass where you'll sample six of Italy's lesser-known (but just as delicious) cheese varieties matched with six Italian wines. You'll learn about the history of each cheese, where and how it's made, and what to look for when searching for the perfect wine pairing.
2024 Vintage Wine Dinner - McLeish Estate + Urban Deli and Bar
6.30pm to 9.30pm, $190
Vigneron Jessica McLeish will introduce you to eight vineyard and reserve range wines from McLeish Estate, paired with a four-course seasonal menu by Urban Deli's Tim Atkinson and Kasia Idczak.
Barrels & Brews - Foghorn Brewery
6pm to 9pm, $99
First Creek Wines and Foghorn Brewery are joining forces to curate a four-course menu sourced from local ingredients and expertly matched to both wine and beer. Diners will be the first to sample some limited releases as well as a special, one-off collaboration that will be launched exclusively on the night.
Icky Sticky High Tea - Ms Mary at Crystalbrook Kingsley
Sittings from 10am to 5pm, $89
Ms Mary at Crystalbrook Kingsley is teaming up with the much-loved Icky Sticky Patisserie to deliver a decadent High Tea featuring sweet and savoury treats, T2 tea and Sprocket Single Origin Coffee, and a glass of First Creek Botanica sparkling on arrival. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in April.
Five-course Fine Korean Degustation - CorEat
11.30am to 2.30pm, and 5pm to 9.30pm, $95
Embark on a gastronomic journey with CorEat and be prepared to redefine your perception of Korean cuisine. The menu will present classic Korean flavours with a modern twist, each course "a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation".
Osteria Papazzo: Authentic Italian Weekly Pop-Up Nights at Talulah
Sittings from 4.30pm to 9.30pm, a la carte menu
Neapolitan chef Alessandra Papazzo will nourish, nurture and comfort your soul with her handcrafted traditional Italian dishes at this casual pop-up complete with live music. Aperitivo time starts at 4.30pm and dinner at 5.30pm.
Le Diner en Blanc
5pm, secret (all-weather) location, $83 (plus $20 membership fee)
A chic pop-up picnic where you can share delectable food with friends and dance the night away. All guests are transported to the event by coach from pre-selected departure points around the city to the surprise location. The 18+ event is fully licensed, with no BYO beverages. All drinks must be pre-purchased on the e-store prior to the event. You can choose to bring your own food or pre-purchase from the e-store. Guests need to bring their own white-themed portable/foldable tables (no larger than 80cm x 80cm square) and chairs. The dress code is strictly white from head to toe.
Autumn Vegan Feast - The Nags Head Hotel
6pm to 8pm, $100
Diners will receive a glass of vegan wine on arrival, followed by three courses of alternate-drop vegan dishes (including an entree, main and dessert), with two alternate-drop vegan cocktails created by Newcastle's Earp Distilling Co.
Le Diner en Blanc After Party - The Lucky Hotel
10pm to 11.30pm, $15
Flash your Diner En Blanc ticket and enjoy a complimentary glass of Varichon Blanc de Blanc on arrival.
Seafood Sunday Long Lunch with First Creek Wines - Nagisa Japanese Restaurant
11.30am to 1.30pm, $145
A seven-course gastronomic experience by the harbour. Each dish will be elevated by the refined notes of First Creek wines. Gluten-free options possible with prior notice. Limited spaces available.
Sunday Session #1: Sweetwater Estate and Hungerford Hill - Vecina
Noon to 3pm, $95
Vecina, Flotilla's new neighbour in Wickham, will transform into a pop-up cellar door every Sunday in April. The first session of the series of four will be with winemaker Bryan Currie of Sweetwater Estate and Hungerford Hill, who will showcase a selection of his best wines perfectly paired with delicious snacks from Vecina (included in the ticket price).
Chardy Party 2024 - HUMBUG
Noon to 5.30pm, $35
A celebration of HUMBUG's favourite grape. Chardonnays from Mendoza to the Margaret River, and Piedmont to Pouilly-Fuissé, will be available for purchase by the half or full pour. The ticket price includes entry and a glass of Blanc de Blanc on arrival. A special menu of chardy-inspired snacks will also be on offer. This is a casual event and you are welcome to arrive anytime from noon. Tables will not be allocated. Last drinks will be served at 4.30pm.
Cheese & Wine Tasting Expedition - Urban Deli and Bar
4pm to 6.30pm, $110
A laid-back Sunday afternoon where you can discover the world of cheese from different corners of the globe, accompanied by their matching condiments and thoughtfully selected wines. You will also gain an insight into their origins, regions and tasting notes. Included in the ticket price is a cheese board with five cheeses and matching condiments, all paired with five wines. Limited tickets are available.
