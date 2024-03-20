Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Ready, steady, eat: the Newcastle Food Month countdown begins

LR
By Lisa Rockman
March 20 2024 - 12:00pm
OK folks, get ready to undo the top button on your jeans. Newcastle Food Month is two weeks away and the Newcastle Herald is counting down with a week-by-week summary of the many feature events on offer throughout April. Here's what week one (April 3 to 7) of the festival has to offer.

LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

