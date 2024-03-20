Ready, steady, eat: the Newcastle Food Month countdown begins

A chic pop-up picnic where you can share delectable food with friends and dance the night away. All guests are transported to the event by coach from pre-selected departure points around the city to the surprise location. The 18+ event is fully licensed, with no BYO beverages. All drinks must be pre-purchased on the e-store prior to the event. You can choose to bring your own food or pre-purchase from the e-store. Guests need to bring their own white-themed portable/foldable tables (no larger than 80cm x 80cm square) and chairs. The dress code is strictly white from head to toe.