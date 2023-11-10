It's no exaggeration to say that Gus and Lousie Maher have helped to put Newcastle on Australia's culinary map.
The founders of Newcastle Food Month moved to the Hunter Valley from Sydney in 1996 and immediately spied the region's potential as a food destination. And, as the Mahers tend to do, they didn't just talk about it, they acted on it.
Gus has an award-winning background in tourism marketing and Louise worked for Incentive Events prior to establishing Hunter Valley Events in 1998.
"Working in tourism in the Hunter Valley in the late '90s exposed us to outstanding chefs such as Robert Molines at Robert's Restaurant, Peter Meier at Casuarina and Jean Marc Pollet at Peppers Chez Pok, which helped us develop a love of fine food," Gus says.
"Over the years we have had opportunities to return to Sydney but have always chosen to stay due to the lifestyle, the work and life balance, and the community environment in which we could raise our children Georgia and Dean."
Gus has been chair of the Hunter Culinary Association (HCA) since 2018, taking over from long-time custodian Ben Neil.
The association, launched in 2006 by Len Evans as Hunter Chefs & Co, is a not-for-profit guided by a group of industry professionals who volunteer their time to support and promote the region.
It identifies and nurtures emerging talent through initiatives such as the Brett Graham Scholarship, the Scarborough Front of House Scholarship, workshops, produce tours and the Eustralis Pastry Chef Scholarship.
"Our founders saw the collegiate way that winemakers worked together with their association, prompting them to form an association for chefs and hospitality broadly to work together on matters important to them," Gus explains.
"I have a great belief in our growing industry and what our association does to foster young and aspiring apprentices, chefs and hospitality workers.
"My involvement with the HCA has grown to be a passion for me."
And while Gus says he "still gets a thrill out of having HCA founders Robert Molines, Andy Wright and Nick Vivian in the same room at a HCA function", he is most proud of Brett Graham's continuing support.
"For such a busy person who hasn't lived here for probably 25 years, running one of the world's top restaurants, Brett remains heavily invested in the Hunter and what we do," he says.
"He has taken any number of young, raw but extremely talented apprentices, finessed them, and in many cases they have returned to the Hunter and are now our young industry leaders - think Troy Rhoades-Brown, Garreth Robbs, Chris Thornton, Josh Gregory, George Mirosevich and Thom and Eliza Boyd."
Newcastle Food Month (NFM) is Gus and Louise's "COVID baby", made possible by City of Newcastle's Special Business Rate funding.
"We conceived it, created the format, managed and marketed its 'birth', assisted the industry to curate their offerings, then promoted it and marketed it," Gus says.
"It seems to have worked - we're now heading into its fourth year in 2024. And while I am often the spokesperson, make no mistake that Louise is the driving force. Her major events background, her attention to detail and her creativity, I am constantly in awe of."
Their aim? To make Newcastle Food Month Australia's biggest regional food festival.
"Novocastrians, we feel, have adopted the event, now we need to ensure that we are drawing overnight visitation which has a much higher per capita expenditure, and also exposes visitors to what a great city Newcastle is. Our mission is to fill every bed in Newcastle during April with food-loving visitors," Gus says.
"Newcastle as a dining and food tourism destination started as a slow burn, and is now a boiling cauldron.
"We know of a couple from Canberra who travelled here for our first Diner en Blanc and discovered Newcastle Food Month. They have booked to stay each year for three nights in April.
"The Lucky had a block booking of 30 rooms for Diner en Blanc last year."
Some participating venues have already registered their events for next year's festival. Foghorn Brewery is collaborating with the Newcastle Music Festival, Crystalbrook Kingsley and Modus Brewing have multiple events planned, and Gus says The Flotilla has "a pretty special guest chef" booked.
Le Diner en Blanc will return in April as Newcastle Food Month's signature event. A preferred venue has been earmarked.
"We have chosen somewhere that gives us a wet weather option, so no repeat of last year if the weather gods don't smile on us. Having said that, while we returned home with our sodden tails between our legs in 2023, the social media reports started rolling in with white parties popping up all over Newcastle in people's homes and public spaces, and that quickly brought a smile to our faces."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.