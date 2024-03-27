Newcastle Food Month is days away ... here are the week 3 highlights

Pork Ewe Deli owner Samantha Glover and Dave Cann, founder of Cleaver Salumi Cabinets, host a hands-on, intimate salami-making masterclass: choosing the right cuts, seasoning and creating the right environment to make the best-tasting cured meats. Dave will guide you through the principles of making and curing salami while teaching you how to craft your very own salami and fresh sausages, while ensuring you get the salt, meat and fat ratios correct as well. To finish, Sam will share her favourite Pork Ewe cheese and charcuterie matches.