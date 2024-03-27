Newcastle Food Month is days away ... here are the week 3 highlights

It's April next week and that means Newcastle Food Month is officially back for another year. We've already shared the many Feature Events happening around the city in weeks one and two, now it's time to check out what week three has to offer.
Flavours Unveiled: A Culinary Tapestry by Chef Nicolas at Âpé
6pm to 9pm, $130
Chilean-born chef Nicolas Pedemonte will be combining the flavours of his homeland with French finesse and Japanese culinary precision.
Vintage Wine Dinner - McLeish Estate + Urban Deli and Bar
6pm to 9pm, $190
Four courses paired with eight vineyard and reserve range wines from McLeish Estate, plus a glass of sparkling on arrival.
Jana Meats Hungerford Hill - Jana Restaurant at QT Newcastle
5.30pm to 9pm, $180
Four courses by executive chef Shayne Mansfield, paired with Hungerford Hill wines chosen by award-winning winemaker Bryan Currie.
Good Tukka - The Lucky Hotel
6pm to 9pm, $95
A glass of local wine on arrival followed by a four-course menu prepared by head chef Nathan Smith inspired by native Australian ingredients and the team at Oz Tukka.
Battle of the Vines - The Junction Hotel
6pm to 9pm, $220
Head chef Warren Fouracre has crafted a five-course menu that complements the distinct characteristics of a selection of South Australian wines. The evening's highlight is the "Battle of the Vines" competition, based on a blind tasting where guests will vote for their favourite wines.
Burgundy Wine Dinner - The Grand Newcastle
6.30pm to 9.30pm, $180
The hotel's Henry's Parlour will be serving canapes and a glass of NV Lombard Premier 1er Cru NV on arrival, followed by a four-course meal paired with seven French wines.
Deliciosa Espaola - Food and Music at the Pub - Newcastle Music Festival + Foghorn Brewery
6.30pm to 9.30pm, $95
A night of Spanish music by the internationally acclaimed duo Evocaciones (Martina Biondi on violoncello and Pietro Locatto on guitar) and a two-course Spanish-themed dinner. Olé!
Icky Sticky High Tea - Ms Mary at Crystalbrook Kingsley
Sittings from 10am to 5pm, $89
A selection of sweet treats from Icky Sticky Patisserie, savoury goodies, T2 tea and Sprocket Single Origin Coffee, and a glass of First Creek 'Botanica' Sparkling on arrival.
Osteria Papazzo: Authentic Italian Weekly Pop-Up Nights at Talulah
Sittings from 4.30pm to 9.30pm
A rustic Neapolitan a la carte menu made with love by chef Alessandra Papazzo, plus "natural" wines and music.
Rosé Wine Garden - Customs House Hotel
Noon to 4pm, $110
Rosé all day with friends overlooking Newcastle Harbour. Five wines from the Hunter Valley's Charteris, De Iuliis, First Creek, Mercer and Margan wineries paired with a Mediterranean-style tapas menu.
Pop, Bubble & Fizz Masterclass - Wine Selectors
1.30pm to 4.30pm, $135, Newcastle Museum's McIntyre Theatrette
Taste your way around the world with 12 Champagne and sparkling wines, guided by a wine educator, accompanied by artisanal cheese and crackers.
OAXACA FIESTA: Mexican Street Food & Cocktails - The Nags Head Hotel
6pm to 8pm, $90
A celebration of Mexican cuisine through a variety of canapes and cocktails. Live music from 8pm.
Meat Your Maker - A Wine and Beef Showcase - The Edwards
Noon to 3pm, $135
Experience a five-course tasting menu by executive chef Sam Orpin paired with Margan wines and Akasha barrel-aged beers, and hear from winemaker Ollie Margan and Akasha owner/brewer Dave Padden. Live music in the Eddies' beer garden after the meal.
Pork Ewe Deli 'Meats' Cleaver Salumi
12.30pm to 4pm, $225
Pork Ewe Deli owner Samantha Glover and Dave Cann, founder of Cleaver Salumi Cabinets, host a hands-on, intimate salami-making masterclass: choosing the right cuts, seasoning and creating the right environment to make the best-tasting cured meats. Dave will guide you through the principles of making and curing salami while teaching you how to craft your very own salami and fresh sausages, while ensuring you get the salt, meat and fat ratios correct as well. To finish, Sam will share her favourite Pork Ewe cheese and charcuterie matches.
Cheese & Wine Tasting Expedition - Urban Deli and Bar
A laid-back Sunday afternoon where you will discover the world of cheese from different corners of the globe, accompanied by their matching condiments and carefully selected wines. You will gain an insight into their origins, regions and tasting notes.
