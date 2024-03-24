Heavily pregnant underworld murder accused making urgent bid for bail

A HEAVILY-PREGNANT former Hunter Valley woman charged with murder over the underworld shooting of a Sydney drug dealer will make an urgent bid to be released on bail next week.
Ferenc 'David' Stemler was found dead, shot several times, on Broughton Street at Canterbury in the early hours of July 27 last year.
Mr Stemler's death triggered outrage in Sydney as it was the fifth shooting in the space of a few weeks and because news pictures showed his body was momentarily visible to children walking to school the next morning.
And the murder led to police forming Taskforce Magnus to investigate the spike in underworld shootings.
After a seven-month investigation, detectives arrested 23-year-old expectant mother Rhylee Peta Stig at Wetherill Park last month.
Ms Stig, formerly from East Maitland, and 27-year-old Sione Langi were later both charged with murdering Mr Stemler.
Mr Langi was allegedly involved with two other men in a daylight shooting at an inner-west hair salon at Marrickville on July 7 last year, which wounded two men aged 20 and 33.
Police allege that Ms Stig, who was unknown to police until her arrest, was a "lackey" who helped orchestrate the bloody hit on Mr Stemler, who investigators say had associations with organised crime in Sydney's underworld but was not a "major player".
"We are not making any suggestions about Stemler's involvement in organised crime," Detective Inspector Virginia Gorman said last month. "He was known to police. He was a local man and grew up with a number of people in the area who have also been victims of these crimes, so there are associations, but that doesn't make him a major player in organised crime. "My understanding is that Stemler and the victims of the Marrickville shooting went to school together."
While Ms Stig had no known association with Mr Stemler, police allege that she was connected to Langi via "other associates".
Police allege Ms Stig was part of a "greater criminal enterprise" and that she knew about the July 27 hit and helped the shooter before and after Mr Stemler was gunned down.
"I wouldn't say [she was] a 'mastermind'," Inspector Gorman said. "More like a lackey doing tasks."
Lawyers for Ms Stig have lodged a bail application with the NSW Supreme Court and she is listed for hearing on April 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.