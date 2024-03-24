Heavily pregnant underworld murder accused making urgent bid for bail

"We are not making any suggestions about Stemler's involvement in organised crime," Detective Inspector Virginia Gorman said last month. "He was known to police. He was a local man and grew up with a number of people in the area who have also been victims of these crimes, so there are associations, but that doesn't make him a major player in organised crime. "My understanding is that Stemler and the victims of the Marrickville shooting went to school together."