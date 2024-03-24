Hanging on in vain for Hunter's crucial REZ masterplan

I have been recently appointed to the regional reference group for the Hunter Transmission Project. The project involves planning for two 500kV transmission lines to bring electricity from the REZs down to the coast. My appointment is unpaid, an attempt to bring community representatives inside the tent. The regional reference group is run by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo), a government authority charged with planning the infrastructure required for the rollout of renewables across the state. I have now read thousands of pages of government and technical documents to try to understand the issues involved. Yet this is a tiny fraction of the relevant material that is out there. While EnergyCo has some nifty brochures and videos, these only give an overview. EnergyCo needs to reveal more.