NPL: Edgeworth ref abuse appeal result hits on eve of crunch game

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated March 22 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
Andrew Pawiak, left, in action last year against Charlestown. He's in doubt for Saturday's clash.
Edgeworth were dealt a blow on the eve of their round five NPL clash against Charlestown with news their appeal of a match official abuse ban was unsuccessful.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

