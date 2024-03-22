NPL: Edgeworth ref abuse appeal result hits on eve of crunch game

Edgeworth were dealt a blow on the eve of their round five NPL clash against Charlestown with news their appeal of a match official abuse ban was unsuccessful.
The Eagles challenged the six-game sanction handed to team official Rod Linsley for an incident with referee Cal Stammer after the round two 1-1 draw with Olympic.
The appeal was heard on Wednesday but a decision was not sent to the club until Friday morning. Edgeworth contested details of the referee's report using witness accounts, including two from Olympic officials.
The decision means the side remain one match official offence away this season from losing six competition points, under new Northern NSW Football rules designed to stamp out referee abuse.
The loss continues a horror start for the Eagles, who have copped four straight red cards in their past three games and sit on just two points. However, a red against Jordy Lennon in round two was overturned, while the send off of Aaron Oppedisano was debatable.
Coach Peter McGuinness believed his side had been unlucky and he was encouraged by their performances.
"I really don't think there's a discipline problem in the team at all," McGuinness said.
"And they showed plenty of character when they've been down to 10 men. They played with 10 for half the Jaffas game and I thought we accounted for ourselves very well in that [2-0 loss] and had some good moments.
"We were down to 10 for most of the Magic game and got it back to 1-all and had good chances before we conceded off that corner [and lost 3-1]."
They host Azzurri (12pts) on Saturday (2.30pm). Also that day, Jaffas (12) host OIympic (7) (2.30pm), New Lambton (1) welcome Lakes (0) (4pm), Valentine (12) travel to Cooks Hill (0) (4.30pm), Adamstown (1) are away to Maitland (6) (5pm) and Weston (4) host Magic (12) (6pm).
The Eagles have Oppedisano back from suspension but Lennon is out after receiving a two-game ban for violent conduct. Andrew Pawiak and Sam Ford are in doubt for Edgeworth because of injury.
Charlestown, meanwhile, have had a dream start to the season, racking up four wins to sit alongside Valentine, Broadmeadow and Lambton Jaffas at the top of the table.
Coach James Pascoe's only concern heading into the game against Edgeworth was the loss of Quinton Phillips-Tapsell (broken arm) and the fitness of Taylor Regan, who came off with a calf problem in the second half of last week's 2-0 win over Cooks Hill.
"Taylor will have to pass a fitness test in the morning, so I'll give him until the last minute," Pascoe said.
"But the way the weather is and with the ground a bit spongey, I'm leaning towards erring on the side of caution because we obviously have a break next weekend, so that gives it a couple of weeks."
Phillips-Tapsell broke his arm early in the second half last week when falling awkwardly but he played on until nearly fulltime.
