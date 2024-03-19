NPL: Edgeworth player cops minimum ban; plus ref abuse appeal set

Edgeworth defender Jordy Lennon escaped with the minimum two-match suspension for violent conduct on Tuesday for an off-the-ball foul on fallen opponent Riley Smith in round four of the NPL men's NNSW.
Lennon was given a straight red card in the 15th minute of the 3-1 loss to Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Sunday. He and Smith came together heavily in a challenge and both ended up on the turf. Lennon got up quickly and was rushing to catch up with the play when his foot appeared to hit the head of Smith, who was still on the ground.
Once the ball was out, the referee consulted with his assistant and Lennon was sent.
The score was 0-0. Smith scored in the 24th minute, former Magic midfielder Keanu Moore (55th) equalised before Jayden Stewardson (82nd) and Smith (92nd) closed it out for Magic.
Lennon was charged under regulation R2 - violent conduct. The minimum suspension is the automatic one-game ban for the send-off plus one match. It means Lennon's case was placed under sections one or two of the R2 regulations, which cover "minimal contact" and "violent conduct and/or attempted violent conduct". Incidents deemed serious, premeditated, causing bodily harm or with the potential to earn longer suspensions.
Lennon's straight red card was the fourth for the Eagles across their past three matches. However, Lennon's first - for a challenge late in the 1-1 draw with Olympic in round two - was overturned by the Obvious Error Panel.
** Edgeworth's appeal of a six-game ban on team official Rod Linsley for match official abuse after the Olympic match will be heard on Wednesday.
The Eagles are using witness reports to challenge the referee's report.
If the appeal is unsuccessful, Edgeworth's top-grade side remain one match official offence away this year from a six-point deduction.
