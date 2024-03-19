Newcastle Heraldsport
NPL: Edgeworth player cops minimum ban; plus ref abuse appeal set

By Craig Kerry
Updated March 19 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Jordy Lennon.
Edgeworth defender Jordy Lennon escaped with the minimum two-match suspension for violent conduct on Tuesday for an off-the-ball foul on fallen opponent Riley Smith in round four of the NPL men's NNSW.

