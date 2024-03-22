Racing: Lees pair in mix on Slipper card; Morgan guides in qualifier; Elder's city hope

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees expects Almania and Yankee Hussel to push their claims for even bigger targets when they race at group 3 level on the Golden Slipper program on Saturday at Rosehill.
Almania was a $4.60 TAB chance for the N.E Manion Cup (2400m) after a last-start win in the listed Canberra Cup (2000m), while Yankee Hussel was $8 for the Epona Stakes (1900m).
Lees was eyeing a shot at the group 1 Sydney Cup (3200m) with Almania on April 13, while Yankee Hussel was nominated for that race and the Queen of the Turf on the same Randwick program.
"They are both good hopes in hard races," Lees said of the pair's chances on Saturday.
"We're a bit undecided about what's next and this will probably tell us which way we go."
Almania has gate three with Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons aboard again as he tries to make the jump in distance and class from the Canberra Cup.
"It's up to 2400 and it's a little bit stronger but I can't fault his preparation," Lees said. "He's going well and I think he'll run well."
Yankee Hussel has drawn out in gate 14, which should become nine of 14, with Sam Clipperton riding. The four-year-old mare won three in a row before a freshen and step up to the group 3 Aspiration Quality (1600m) last start two weeks ago when 13th.
"It's not a big concern," Lees said of the wide alley. "She'll go across from out there and she should run well.
"The mile didn't really suit her last start. It was more of a prep run and she was a bit luckless. She had more to give, so we'll give her a better distance race."
His other runner on the day is Loch Eagle, which was a $61 chance in the group 1 weight-for-age George Ryder Stakes (1500m). His target race is the April 6 Doncaster Mile, which he qualified for with victory in The Ingham.
At Kembla Grange on Saturday, Lees will chase more qualifiers for the $1 million Provincial-Midway Championship Final on April 13 at Randwick.
Lees has Tavi Time, Willinga Beast and Convincebility in the decider and six lining up in Saturday's third-to-last heat.
Basarwa (Jeff Penza), Per Inaway (Louise Day), Little Beginnings (Christian Reith), Sailor (Ben Osmond), Cloudland (Andrew Gibbons) and Baltic Coast (Keagan Latham) will run. Lees said Cloudland was his best chance.
"I think Cloudland, if he gets across from the gate, should run well," he said.
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle had Overriding with an outside draw in the group 3 Birthday Card Stakes (1200m) and Midnight Opal from gate three in the listed Darby Munro Stakes (1200m) but indicated on Friday that they would likely not run.
Mark Minervini was chasing a group 1 start for Quick Tempo in the Galaxy (1100m) but the Newcastle trainer needed another scratching to make the field.
Newcastle-based jockey Ash Morgan steered That's Molly to a swooping, shock victory in the northern wildcard at Scone on Friday to secure the penultimate spot in the $1 million Country Championships Final (1400m).
That's Molly, a $59.50 TAB chance, came from well back to storm down the outside and win the 1400m race by 0.81 of a length for Taree trainer Glen Milligan. Scone trainer Rod Northam's Sharp Shock, which also drew wide, flashed home for second. Odds-on favourite Belvedere Boys was third.
That's Molly, a five-year-old mare, will now race in the April 6 decider at Randwick. The southern wildcard at Goulburn on Sunday is the last qualifier.
The victory gave Welshman Morgan a double on the day after he partnered Gentileschi for Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich to a comfortable win.
It was part of a good day for Scone trainers. Scott Singleton (Beyond My Ken), Northam (Fuld's Doubt), Lou Mary (Shen Gui), Brett Cavanough (Hellcibell) and Cameron Crockett (Riva Del Sol) also had wins.
Singleton-trained Russley Crown and Scone trainer Lyle Chandler's Rapbidash are in the Country Championships Final after finishing one-two in the Hunter-North West heat at Tamworth.
Russley Crown is $15 for the decider, while Rapbidash is $11.
GREYHOUNDS: Joe McFadyen will consider a Golden Easter Egg entry for Ali Tango if he can defy the odds in a Wentworth Park dogs-only final on Saturday night.
Ali Tango won his heat last week for the Dungog trainer, who also qualified Dam Slithery for the bitches-only decider with a second. However, both have drawn wide for the finals
"They'll need a lot of luck," McFadyen said. "It's nice to be in those finals but with railers drawn out there, it's going to be very tough."
McFadyen was pleasantly surprised to see Ali Tango, which had box one, overhaul favourite Another Choice last week but he was not confident of a repeat. Another Choice has the one in the final.
"The favourite missed the start and my dog just needs a bit of room at the start, because he's really got some wheels. He was lucky enough to get some room," he said.
"But I was probably as surprised as anyone when he went past the favourite up the back straight, but he went really well.
"I was really happy with [Dam Slithery] but she's desperate for the fence, so box eight is terrible for her. There's no expectations."
McFadyen's Maitland and Temora Cup winner Nangar Jim will contest the Golden Easter Egg heats at Wentworth Park next week and he said Ali Tango could be another nomination.
Also on Saturday night, The Gardens have a 12-race card from 7.15pm.
HARNESS RACING: Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder believes Halsey Nicole is improving as she head to Menangle to chase a Waratah Final win from gate one on Saturday night.
The mare, formerly with Belinda McCarthy, has had three runs for Elder and was a last-start second in a Newcastle heat.
"I think she's still adapting to a new place," Elder said. "Her second was much more impressive than her other runs. I'm pretty confident. How she run on in her last start was really surprising."
"She was a fair way back and was still strong through the line.
"I don't know if we can lead but we should be in a handy spot. Hopefully two of three back the pegs."
Elder's partner, Joe Taaffe has the drive in the $25,500 final.
