Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Racing: Lees pair in mix on Slipper card; Morgan guides in qualifier; Elder's city hope

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 22 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almania winning the Canberra Cup with Dylan Gibbons riding. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Almania winning the Canberra Cup with Dylan Gibbons riding. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees expects Almania and Yankee Hussel to push their claims for even bigger targets when they race at group 3 level on the Golden Slipper program on Saturday at Rosehill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.