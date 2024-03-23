Aliens, family-friendly monsters and tiny art, oh my! - Little Festival brings art trail to New Lambton

The aliens had invaded a New Lambton alleyway. But rather than an encounter of the third kind, it was one of the family-friendly and artistic.
Seven-year-old Bronte Kluft had come to the Little Festival - a showcase of local and visiting artists in the suburbs - with her mum and dad, Adam and Lisa, and her younger sister, Lola.
"I liked all of it," the young St Therese's Primary School student said, wearing the alien hat she had made with participating local artist Jen Denzin, whose work centres around creating beautiful and sometimes extraterrestrial artworks from found materials.
Bronte's hat sported three eyes, complete with eyelashes (one, she described carefully, had a "crazy eyelash"), a smile and a nose surrounded by silver dots and texta patterns.
"We made these hats, and there were a few textas," she explained, "My sister made one that was a little bit different."
"We came out to look around and check it out," Bronte's dad, Adam Kluft, said. "It's something different, and there's a lot of people out and about. It encourages people to support the local businesses."
Ms Denzin, who has been exhibiting her artistic works in Newcastle for more than a decade, uses found materials and everyday items to create vibrant sculptures and installations.
She said the extraterrestrial theme has been a recent and somewhat unexpected shift in her work and one that she is leaning into. On the weekend, she had the local children help her decorate a series of bright and colourful 'aliens' installed along Alma Lane. She set up shop in the alley by the New Lambton Library and helped the kids create their wild alien hats.
"We've had a little invasion in New Lambton," she said with a smile, "A little visitation."
The Little Festival brings artists from around the country to Newcastle, but, importantly, Ms Denzin said, the activated spaces tend to encourage locals to come out and enjoy their local spaces.
"The first time I was involved in the Little Festival, I built a spaceship in a dilapidated area," she said, "We had 1000 people visit it in two days, and they were people who might not usually visit art galleries.
"It becomes something really unexpected, and generally, people are delighted to be either in it, participating in it, or just appreciating it.
"New Lambton has been lovely. We've just had families rolling in and lining up through the laneway. It's good for building community and bringing people together."
The Little Festival featured works from 10 local and visiting artists, including miniature installations by Sydney creative Michael Pederson and Melbourne-based Liz Sonntag, as well as spray artists, painters and other creative pursuits.
Jessica Lemire moved to Newcastle from Coffs Harbour in 2013 and was midway through a vibrant mural of a boombox crab on a wall on Alma Lane.
"It's so beautiful to be a part of it," she said, "I feel very lucky, and it's been such a joy."
The next activation will be in Belmont on May 18, according to the Festival's website.
