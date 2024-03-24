Father Nicholaos Zervas named Freeman of the City of Newcastle

A HALF century of service to the community has earned Father Nicolaos Zervas OAM the honour of becoming the 17th Freeman of the City of Newcastle.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes on Sunday bestowed the award on the 90-year-old during the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church's annual celebration for Greek Independence Day.
"Father Nicolaos' list of achievements spans decades, with a remarkable breadth of service to the community," Cr Nelmes said. "He has contributed to initiatives that not only advanced his local Greek community, but also across sectors of health and well-being, peace and justice, sport, and aged care for all Novocastrians."
Born in Greece in 1934, Nicolaos Zervas came to Australia in 1955.
He initially opened a restaurant in Victoria, then one in Sydney, but his real dream was to become a priest.
After marrying his beloved wife Christina (Nina) in 1965, he was given an opportunity to move north where he was ordained by the Newcastle Greek community in 1973.
Twenty years later he was awarded the Order of Australia medal for his spirit of giving, volunteering with Meals on Wheels at Hamilton, the Northern Settlement Services, the Ethnic Communities Council and Lifeline.
Father Nicolaos is a founding member of Greek Day Care and a life member of Hippocrates Aged Care, Fronditha Aged Care Nursing Home and Newcastle Olympic Football Club.
Despite retiring from his role with the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in July 2021 he still regularly visits people in nursing homes and hospitals.
"I was living in Sydney when I was given the option to relocate to Newcastle," Father Nicolaos said. "As soon as we arrived I felt very at home and I knew it was the place I wanted to work and raise my family in. "It is emotional to be recognised by the City of Newcastle in this way. The support of my wife Nina, my four children and 10 grandchildren has enabled me to keep giving back to the community of St Demetrios and the people of Newcastle and now, even in retirement, it has been my absolute privilege to do so."
