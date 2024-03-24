Newcastle Herald
Our People

Father Nicholaos Zervas named Freeman of the City of Newcastle

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated March 24 2024 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
A HALF century of service to the community has earned Father Nicolaos Zervas OAM the honour of becoming the 17th Freeman of the City of Newcastle.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

