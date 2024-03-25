Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Newcastle business protecting the eyes of Aussies soldiers from ballistics

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
March 25 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John and Jenny Hoffman pictured with the protective eyeware in their Carrington-based factory. Picture by Marina Neil
John and Jenny Hoffman pictured with the protective eyeware in their Carrington-based factory. Picture by Marina Neil

A specialised manufacturing and supply firm in Newcastle has produced the first batch of Australian-made ballistic-rated protective eyewear, which will be worn by Australia's defence personnel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.