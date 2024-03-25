Newcastle business protecting the eyes of Aussies soldiers from ballistics

A specialised manufacturing and supply firm in Newcastle has produced the first batch of Australian-made ballistic-rated protective eyewear, which will be worn by Australia's defence personnel.
Carrington-based Frontline Safety Australia is run by husband and wife Jenny and John Hoffman, who have supplied protective gear to first respondents for 25 years.
Last year Frontline was awarded a $500,000 grant under the federal government's Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority program which funded an investment in machinery for precision lens cutting, high velocity and high mass ballistic testing, and optical clarity and conformance testing.
The company's chief executive Jenny Hoffman said the government backing enabled the family-run firm to upgrade its design, production, quality and testing systems to successfully produce the first instalment of 6000 ballistic laser ocular protection system eyewear - or BLOPS for short.
"We have had an opportunity to do what hasn't been done before, allowing us to develop considerable capability and know-how that's resulted in a world-class manufacturing practice," Ms Hoffman said.
"Up until now we have had to import the complete product, risking supply and timing disruptions.
"This recent investment means we'll be able to fully manufacture 100 per cent of the protective eyewear components in Australia before the end of year."
The firm, which employs 18 people, has turned down multiple opportunities to relocate.
"We've stayed committed to keeping Frontline's supply, and now manufacturing, operations here in Newcastle," Ms Hoffman said.
"Although only a small set-up, we proudly demonstrate that not only can Aussie-made products be successful, but our products can be world-class when it comes to serving the country's Defence needs."
