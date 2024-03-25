Emergency services respond to house fire in Islington

NSW Fire and Rescue have responded to a house fire in Islington on Monday, March 25.
Emergency services were called at 11.17am to a single dwelling on Norfolk Avenue, Islington, after smoke was reported in neighbouring suburbs.
A spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue said six fire trucks and their duty commander were at the scene.
NSW Fire and Rescue said the fire was contained to a single room but there was smoke damage to the rest of the house.
A spokesperson said they have not determined the cause of the fire yet.
They said their crews searched the property and confirmed that no one was home during the incident.
Police and ambulance services were also called to the reported fire.
This incident comes after there have been several other house fires in the region.
Last week, on March 20, firefighters were called after a Caves Beach home went up in flames. More than a dozen residents were evacuated, with no reported injuries.
Last month, a tragic fire engulfed a home in Teralba, with two fatalities.
More to come.
