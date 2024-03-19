Fire severely damages beach-side home in Lake Macquarie

Dozens of firefighters were called into action after a Caves Beach home went up in flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A 000 call was made just after midnight about the fire that broke out on The Esplanade.
Firefighters arrived to find a garage well alight.
More than a dozen residents had evacuated from the home and neighbouring properties. No injuries were reported.
Despite the efforts of 36 firefighters and 12 trucks, the blaze quickly spread to the attached two-storey home.
An aerial appliance also attended and was able to access the fire on the second story from above.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said the home was "severely damaged", but firefighters did manage to protect neighbouring houses.
The cause of the blaze is unknown and is under investigation, however firefighters do not believe it was caused by lithium ion batteries.
